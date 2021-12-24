Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $21.35. 1,559,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

