Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Enphase Energy worth $27,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

ENPH opened at $188.17 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.73 and its 200-day moving average is $186.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 163.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock worth $43,144,026 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

