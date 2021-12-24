Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 74,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 134,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $329.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

