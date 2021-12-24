Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,645 shares during the quarter. Intellicheck makes up approximately 0.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 7.86% of Intellicheck worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $144,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

IDN stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $96.84 million, a PE ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

