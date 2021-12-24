Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.4% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173,921 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average is $117.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.