Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $473.74 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.