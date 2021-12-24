Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Danaher by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Danaher by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $320.79 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.38 and its 200 day moving average is $301.61. The stock has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.