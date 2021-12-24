Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,545,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $495.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $498.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.