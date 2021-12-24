Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 9,136 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 67.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.34. 1,355,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,736. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

