Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,696 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 97,742 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CLF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

