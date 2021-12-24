CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,315,501 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management.

