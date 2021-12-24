Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.36 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.36 ($0.64). Approximately 1,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.35 ($0.63).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £215.25 million and a P/E ratio of 36.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a €1.40 ($1.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

