Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.11

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$81.11 and traded as high as C$81.21. Cogeco shares last traded at C$80.60, with a volume of 9,636 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$655.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.9599997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.