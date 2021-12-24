Coin98 (C98) 24 Hour Volume Hits $77.97 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00004747 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $449.46 million and $77.97 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00017956 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010086 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00073256 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

