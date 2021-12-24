Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $672,771.09 and approximately $393.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,970.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.00890683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00254138 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00023647 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003072 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.