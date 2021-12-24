Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,558 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $57.88 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80.

