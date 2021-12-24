Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 993 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average is $130.24. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.