Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

