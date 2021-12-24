Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

