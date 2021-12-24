Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.87 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.35% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

