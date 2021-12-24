Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $43,144,026 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH opened at $188.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 163.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

