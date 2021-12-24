Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.60 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.