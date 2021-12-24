Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.64.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

