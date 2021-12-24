Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,607 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.53% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,664,000 after purchasing an additional 721,160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,126,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,623,000 after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,626,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 412,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 202,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $54.97 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32.

