Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $367.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.21 and a 200 day moving average of $341.83. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $278.17 and a 12 month high of $371.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

