Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 104,047 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 441.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,047 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after buying an additional 94,196 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 414,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after buying an additional 83,728 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 73,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 801,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,125,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $71.04.

