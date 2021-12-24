Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

