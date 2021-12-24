Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CubeSmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 6.1% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

