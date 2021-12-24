Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,667 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $112.41 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.46 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.83.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.