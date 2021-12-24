Comparing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) & Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ideal Power and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $430,000.00 141.55 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -12.60 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 2.22 $58.12 million $2.61 21.17

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 10.39% 15.51% 8.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ideal Power and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ideal Power presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.06%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.75%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Ideal Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

