Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 818 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $334.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.