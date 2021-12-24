Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Trading Down 1.7%

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX)’s share price fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.98. 115,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 344,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPX. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 5,357,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

