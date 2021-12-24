Compound Hits 1-Day Volume of $151.89 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Compound has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $151.89 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $239.35 or 0.00468987 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 207% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,287,519 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

