Conceal Price Reaches $0.35 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $119,646.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,906.49 or 0.99454850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00056046 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00298396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00456294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00150335 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010797 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,221,179 coins and its circulating supply is 12,172,589 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

