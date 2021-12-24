Congress Park Capital LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.5% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

FB stock opened at $335.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

