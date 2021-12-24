Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 669 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 4.5% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,605,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $473.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

