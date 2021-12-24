Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 6,541 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for about 2.6% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of Fair Isaac worth $22,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO stock opened at $435.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

