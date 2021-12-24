Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up 0.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $617,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,925 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign stock opened at $249.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.14. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $250.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

