ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 218,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $117,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $979,091,000 after purchasing an additional 272,703 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

