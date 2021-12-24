ContentBox (BOX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,865.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $619,601.29 and approximately $7,865.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

