Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Receives Sell Rating from Barclays

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $44.94. 1,455,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.