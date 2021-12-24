Contrasting Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Maxar Technologies and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies -3.67% -6.40% -1.73% dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Maxar Technologies and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 4 0 3.00

Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $45.54, indicating a potential upside of 46.14%. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.04%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV is more favorable than Maxar Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxar Technologies and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies $1.72 billion 1.31 $303.00 million ($1.16) -26.86 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Summary

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV beats Maxar Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform. This segment also offers geospatial information, application, and analytic services. It serves U.S. and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence agencies, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

