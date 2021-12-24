Convex Finance Price Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.80 billion and $92.63 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $41.59 or 0.00081255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.69 or 0.07968436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.31 or 0.99567806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00072445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007347 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 79,308,392 coins and its circulating supply is 43,169,033 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

