Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Reaches $0.0077

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.07899021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,021.79 or 1.00077727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,297,094 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

