Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 960 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $472.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

