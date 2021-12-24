Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,134,000.

TLT stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.23. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

