Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys Shares of 51,026 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.7% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after buying an additional 358,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after buying an additional 362,435 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

