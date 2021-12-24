Copperwynd Financial LLC Makes New $6.62 Million Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,000. Atlassian comprises approximately 2.7% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Atlassian by 139.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700,132 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $104,536,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

Atlassian stock opened at $387.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of -90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.52. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

