Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $385.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.75 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

