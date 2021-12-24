Copperwynd Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $262.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.14 and a 200 day moving average of $250.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.